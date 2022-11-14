- Advertisement -

Diana Asamoah’s most recent interview with Zionfelix has given rise to a hot conversation piece on the internet.

Speaking with the award-winning blogger in a close-up interview, Diana Asamoah described Captain Smart as the father of lies.

She went on to accuse the ONUA TV presenter of snatching a married woman from her husband, chopping her money and later dumping her for another woman.

Diana Asamoah’s attack on Captain Smart is a rebuttal to the controversial media personality’s remarks that she’s now corrupt after joining the NPP party.

Captain Smart has reacted to Diana Asamoah’s accusations that he’s a gold digger while speaking on ONUA TV just this morning.

According to Captain Smart, Diana Asamoah sleeps with men in buses after preaching.

He further claimed that she was once chopped in an uncompleted building.

Watch the video below to know more…

