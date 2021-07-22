type here...
Captain Smart applied to a University with a fake certificate – Kwaku Annan

By Qwame Benedict
Kwaku Annan-Captain Smart
The host of The Seat show on NET 2 Kwaku Annan has revealed on his show the Onua TV presenter Captain Smart tried applying to University with a fake certificate.

According to the presenter, all his colleague Captain Smart knows how to do is to sit on the radio and television to make noise.

He went on to explain that making noise on radio and television is something they can all do but they choose to go on a normal tangent.

Kwaku Annan went a notch higher and narrated how the popular presenter tried to acquire a University degree from the Christian Service University College.

He continued that Captain Smart applied to get a BA in communication studies and showed a letter to viewers alleging is what the letter Captain Smart received from the school.

The content of the letter spoke about Captain Smart applying to the school with a fake certificate.

Watch the video below;

Captain Smart is yet to react to this fake certificate allegation levelled against him by Kwaku Annan.

Source:Ghpage

