type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsCaptain Smart arrested by BNI
News

Captain Smart arrested by BNI

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been arrested by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

The Onua TV/FM morning show host was picked up Wednesday, October 19 2022.

Per gatherings, the avid presenter’s arrest is in connection with his comments about the ineffectiveness of President Nana Addo’s fight against galamsey so far.

As of now, It is unclear where Captain Smart is being kept as operatives almost run company executives on the road in an attempt to follow the convoy of unmarked vehicles that whisked him away from the Kawukudi office BNI.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 19, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News