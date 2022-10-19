Captain Smart arrested by BNI

- Advertisement -

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been arrested by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

The Onua TV/FM morning show host was picked up Wednesday, October 19 2022.

Per gatherings, the avid presenter’s arrest is in connection with his comments about the ineffectiveness of President Nana Addo’s fight against galamsey so far.

As of now, It is unclear where Captain Smart is being kept as operatives almost run company executives on the road in an attempt to follow the convoy of unmarked vehicles that whisked him away from the Kawukudi office BNI.