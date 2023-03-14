type here...
Captain Smart attacks Afia Schwar over Nana Ama Mcbrown
News

Captain Smart attacks Afia Schwar over Nana Ama Mcbrown

By Armani Brooklyn
Captain Smart replies Afia Schwar
Captain Smart has fired back at Afia Scwhar for mocking and disrespecting him and the other workers at ONUA TV who wore a branded T-shirt to welcome Nana Ama Mcbrown.

In a video that has since received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, loudmouth Afia Schwar mocked Captain Smart for hailing Mcbrown as a queen despite having a more solid and enviable brand than her.

Afia Schwar described Captain Smart as a fool for lining up like kids to welcome Mcbrown like a ‘president’.

Captain Smart Biography

READ ALSO: Mcbrown was poached from UTV to ONUA TV at Ghc 500,000 fee

She also slammed Captain Smart for being an empty barking dog who is only good at attacking innocent people unprovoked.

Fast-forward, unforgiving Captain Smart has fired back at Afia Schwar during this morning’s episode of ONUA TV’s Onua Maakye show.

According to Captain Smart, Afia Schwar is only pained about the fact that Mcbrown has a better brand than her.

He described Afia Schwar’s attack on him and the other workers at ONUA TV as needless and additionally vowed to carry Mcbrown on his head to make her cry more.

Captain Smary subtly described Nana Ama Mcbrown as toothless good for nothing drunkard who is full of envy and bitterness.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as Nana Ama Mcbrown officially joins ONUA TV

    Source:Ghpage

