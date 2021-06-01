- Advertisement -

The story of Captain Smart failing to go back to Angel Broadcasting Network after his suspension has got a lot of people talking with some even dropping allegations.

The renowned broadcaster joined Angel TV/FM after resigning from Adom FM a media station under the Multimedia Group but in less than a year, he has now moved to a new media house.

Captain Smart who was suspended by ABN for his constant attack on government officials announced days ago on his television station that he was no more going to return from his suspension.

Many people wondered why he would make such a statement since the suspension was almost over.

According to one presenter who claims to be the brother of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Captain Smart’s decision to quit the station is based on the fact that he uses juju.

Explaining why he came to such a conclusion, he remembers before the rebranding of the station, they had a meeting to which a pastor told them that the station was created with God in mind.

He went on to say that, Captain Smart raised his hand and openly told them that he has nothing or any spiritual protection from anyone or thing.

Kwaku Oteng’s brother went on to say that at that point the man of God told them that anyone who tries to use juju whiles working in the station leave before their first anniversary.

He went on to say they are celebrating their one-year anniversary and Captain Smart is no more with them.

Watch the video below:

Not only that, he claimed Captain Smart received Ghc20,000 from Kwaku Oteng to be shared amongst eight people but to date, none of them received a penny from him.