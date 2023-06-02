type here...
News

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian media personality and host of Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, has finally addressed the rumors suggesting that he is dating Felicia Osei.


The award-winning broadcaster has vehemently refuted the claims in a video recorded at the premises of Media General.


In the video, Captain Smart expressed his frustration and launched a barrage of insults at the spreading the false information.


Captain Smart emphasized that he is a responsible man with a clean heart, categorically stating that he would never engage in a relationship of that nature with Felicia Osei.


He clarified that Felicia Osei is, in fact, his daughter, highlighting the absurdity of the allegations.

However, Captain Smart did mention his interest in Linda Osei, popularly known as Maa Linda, Felicia Osei’s mother, who resides in the United Kingdom.


In a surprising twist, Captain Smart confessed that he has sent a proposal to Linda Osei and expressed his willingness to date her if she reciprocates his feelings.

Felicia Osei also participated in the video, contributing her signature infectious laughter and mannerisms, lightening the atmosphere with her presence.

    Source:GHpage

