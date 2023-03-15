type here...
Captain Smart drags Fadda Dickson, Ola Michael and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese
Captain Smart drags Fadda Dickson, Ola Michael and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

By Armani Brooklyn
Captain Smart drags Fadda Dickson, Ola Michael and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese
Voiceferous Ghanaian TV presnter and political critic born Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has launched a brutal attack on Despite Media.

According to Captain Smart who destroyed Afia Schwar earlier yesterday, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Ola Michael are useless beings who shouldn’t be tolerated and respected.

During this morning’s episode of ONUA Maakye, the no-nonsense media figure described the workers at Despite Media who dedicated the past two days to slamming Mcbrown to be very careful else he’ll expose all their dirty secrets online.

Whiles venting his anger at the known persons who have tagged Mcbrown as ungrateful, Captain Smart alleged that one of them tried to rape a popular female gospel singer inside his garage.

Captian Smart ‘exposed’ their agenda of always trying to gain favour in the sight of their boss by pulling their colleagues down.

He bragged about his riches and dared them to list their properties if they are the men they claim to be.

Captain Smart also used the opportunity to dismiss the claims that UTV made Nana Ama Mcbrown, he stated that prior to working with Despite Media, she was a known brand that already had fame.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

