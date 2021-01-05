type here...
GhPage News Captain Smart drops the full list of Pastors who went to Benin...
News

Captain Smart drops the full list of Pastors who went to Benin to kill Nana Addo

By Qwame Benedict
Captain Smart drops the full list Pastors who went to Benin to kill Nana Addo
Captain Smart
- Advertisement -

Celebrated broadcaster Captain Smart has without fear or favour droppoed the full name and details of the pastors and preachers who took President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to Benin to be killed.

According to the presenter, these men of God went back to Benin to be able to kill the Nana Addo before he is sworn into goverment on Thursday 7th January.

The outspoken presenter went ahead to mention that, one of the men of God stays in his area at Tantra Hills.

“They are very funny. One of them lives around my area. He went with another prophet,” Captain Smart revealed.

Venting his anger, the broadcaster shamed the pastors and said the president will never die no matter the kind of evil conspiracy brought against him.

And even if he should die, the presidency will not be transferred to the pastors’ choice of president, Captain Smart added.

“Just like if I should die today, my house at Tantra Hills will not be given to you no matter how you want it. It is for my wife. Some people must understand this principle of life,” he stressed.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Accra
few clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News