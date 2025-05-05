Captain Smart exits ONUA TV

Popular Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has left many people in disbelief following his unexpected announcement on his birthday.

The ace broadcaster, who celebrated his birthday today, May 5, 2025, announced on his show Onua Maakye on Onua TV that he was taking a break from work.

The outspoken presenter, who was not emphatic as to whether he was leaving Media General for good, said and worked with competent colleagues and had no issue taking a break from his work because he knew they had the capabilities.

“I am taking a break. I don’t know when I am coming back. I may come back, I may not come back.

I am done. I thank everybody I have worked with in the house – from the camera people to the technical to the sales.

All of you have been so good and kind to me. I’ve done my part. By the grace of God and the people we hired, I think JB can continue, Tagor can continue. That’s why I brought JB. By the grace of God, we will meet somewhere.”



“Anytime you are given a task, do it diligently. Quit when the applause is loud. I want you to miss me, so I am done. JB can continue; he can do a very good job. I would provide whatever information to lead you into the new Ghana.”

Captain Smart said he was going to reflect and do a self-introspection during his time off.

“I must thank you and say I love you, for being with me from 1st June 2001 to 5th May 2025. I left Angel FM on 5th May. I left on my birthday. I am out. God bless you,” he said.