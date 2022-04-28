- Advertisement -

Captain Smart has blown the lid off a rape incident recorded at the premises of the Despite Media Company that was quietly kept away from the public and swept under the carpet.

According to the fearless, loudmouth and outspoken broadcaster, the case involved an unnamed entertainment presenter and a woman, also a staff of the revered media firm.

It’s worth noting that Despite Media owns three radio stations namely Peace FM, Okay FM and Neat FM in Accra under its conglomerate. But it is not clear which of the station’s presenters committed the heinous crime against another staff.

Captain Smart made this shocking revelation while venting his fury at Kwame Nkrumah Tikese for calling broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa to order after her long absence from work.

Watch till the end of the video below

Captain Smart, who formerly worked closely with Afia Pokuaa at the Multimedia Group, leapt to her defence Kwame Nkrumah Tikese alongside Nana Kwamena Amo and another female journalist called her out on air.

According to them, Afia Pokuaa had deviated from her core duties as she is sitting in the comfort of her home and hosting her political radio show dubbed Gyaso Gyaso virtually, which is totally out of the stations broadcast structure.

Kwame alluded that Vim Lady was being paid a huge salary but has decided to be hosting what he calls E-Shows, which is out of her mandate.

Meanwhile, the management of Despite Media has addressed the matter in a press statement and disassociated itself from Kwame Nkrumah’s slandering campaign.

According to the management, it is aware of Afia’s absence from the country and she sought permission from them before leaving the country.