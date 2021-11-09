Captain Smart fires Serwaa Broni over her scandal with Nana Addo – video

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian media broadcaster and leading member of the #Fixthecoutry crusade, Captain Smart has fired missiles at Serwaa Broni over her infamous scandal with Nana Addo.

Speaking on ONUA TV’s Biribi Gyegye Wo show hosted by our very own Mona Gucci aka Lawyer Blue Gate, the former ABN employer chided Serwaa Broni for behaving foolishly with her recent rants.

According to Captain Smart who seems to be peeved with how Serwaa Broni employed different means to disgrace Nana Addo, it was sheer stupidity on her path to tell the whole world what has happened between her and Nana Addo.

Although, Captain Smart failed to literally mention Serwaa Broni’s name but we are all privy to the recent happenings in the country with regards to such issues.

He went on to stress that, none of the big men force these ladies to sleep with them and their bedroom activities are based on consensual agreements.

A very popular female journalist was also not spared. Pepper mouth Captain Smart blasted her for pimping young ladies to the big men in the country and behaving like a saint on our screens.

You can guess who this famed female journalist is because this “wonder lady” has been accused on several occasions of giving her protégés to the well-to-do men in the country in exchange for money and other expensive gifts.

