GhPage Entertainment Captain Smart hits Angel Fm studios dressed like a woman
Entertainment

Captain Smart hits Angel Fm studios dressed like a woman

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Captain-Smart
Angel FM morning show host, Captain Smart has stormed the premises dressed like a woman with wig, ‘kaba and slit’.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart officially resigns from Adom FM

Angel FM, a feat of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) as part of their daily activities has set aside each and every Friday as an old school day. #OldSkullFriday

The trend as initiated by the Management of the company has come to stay. Last week Friday saw workers of Angel FM turned up in school uniforms.

Captain Smart himself, Ohemaa Woyeje, Xandy Kamel and others were all spotted in the popular dark brown and brown school uniform(“Tea ne Paano”).

READ ALSO: Captain Smart and wife welcome their bouncing baby boy

Today’s edition of the #OldSkullFriday turned out to be on a whole new level. Captain Smart took a ‘weird’ turn to go female by dressing like a woman and wearing Kaba and wig.

TAKE A LOOK VIDEO OF MOMENT HE ENTERED THE STUDIOS TO START HIS DAY;

