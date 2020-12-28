- Advertisement -

Award-winning radio personality Godsbrain Smart known to many as Captain Smart according to information gathered was robbed in his house last Sunday.

The information revealed that the Tantra Hill mansion by the Angel FM morning host was raided by these unknown men who even left a note stating they would return again.

The District police commander at the Mile 7 Police station who confirmed the story told the press that the robbers took away all exterior driving mirrors of Captain Smart’s three (3) Toyota four-wheel-drives.

It continued that they also made away with the windshield guards of all the vehicles including 2 Toyota Land Cruisers with registration numbers GE 7113 – 17 and GS 1-16 and one Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GR 9111- 16 parked in his compound.

Captain Smart after reporting and upon the arrival of the police investigators, showed them the exact place where the exterior mirrors and the windshield guards were on each car and the police on inspection detected all six driving mirrors of all three vehicles were all stolen.

A handwritten note was fixed on the Prado vehicle with registration GR 9111 – 16 read “Captain Smart keep supporting NPP. This is just the start and the beginning. We will come back”.