Captain Smart joins bid to purchase Chelsea Football club
Captain Smart joins bid to purchase Chelsea Football Club

By Qwame Benedict
Captain Smart joins bid to purchase Chelsea Football Club
Captain Smart and Chairman Wontumi
Renowned broadcaster Captain Godsbrain Smart Yirenkyi popularly known as Captain Smart has joined the race to buy Chelsea Football Club after its owner Roman Abromovich announced he was selling the team.

The presenter made this know earlier this morning after he was told that Chairman Wontumi’s intention to buy the club for $3.1 billion.

According to a letter from Chairman Wontumi’s camp, he has already sent people to the UK to start the bidding process.

But Captain Smart on Onua TV this morning disclosed that he is also interested in bidding for the football club and as such he will sign a cheque on live TV to purchase the football club.

He made some announcements on decisions to be taken if he finally gets the chance to buy the club from its current owner.

Amongst the things Captain Smart said was the increment of players’ salaries by 51% and also he plans to break down Stamford Bridge stadium and rebuild it in two years.

Watch the video below:

What do you think? Is Captain Smart is serious about buying the football club?

    Source:Ghpage

