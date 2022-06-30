Don’t waste your time explaining yourself to anybody – Captain Smart tells Joyce Blessing over drinking video

- Advertisement -

After a long wait, Captain Smart has waded into the Joyce Blessing drinking video that took over social media days ago.

The video saw the Female Gospel Diva and a drunk Joyce Blessing professing her love and crying over her boyfriend. The video was released by Nana Agradaa.

However, after the video went viral, Joyce Blessing’s management released a press statement to debunk rumours.

They explained that the video is an old video where Joyce Blessing was professing her love to her husband and wasn’t meant for the public.

Taking a bite of the issue that made headlines, the Onua TV presenter advised the singer not to waste her time explaining herself to anybody.

According to him, she’s not the only one to take in alcohol. He said he takes in wine so what’s the big deal for Joyce to drink. Smart made these remarks while on Onua tv.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Joyce Blessing, on the other hand, has finally reacted to her viral booze video during a Facebook live session she hosted a few hours days ago.

Whiles indirectly addressing the viral cheating and booze saga, the gospel diva thanked all her fans and loved ones who rallied behind her after Nana Agradaa shared the demeaning video.

She also chided all the attackers who severely vilified her after the infamous video landed on the internet.

According to her, they have all been disgraced because she’s fine and safe contrary to what her haters were expecting.

Joyce Blessing also assured her fans that she wouldn’t allow this set back dampen her God-given talent.