Following Captain Smart’s exit from Angel FM, an avalanche of wild allegations have been levelled against him, and they are so grievous they could bring his credibility to disrepute.

The radio presenter’s woes started after he was suspended by the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), owned by millionaire Dr Kwaku Oteng, for his constant attack on government officials and making some of them unpopular.

It is gathered that Captain Smart’s suspension was to end on June 4, 2021, but before that day could come he announced his resignation on his digital television station Smart TV.

In a new twist, one presenter at Angel FM, who claims to be the brother of Dr Kwaku Oteng has alleged that Captain Smart was sacked and didn’t resign as Ghanaians have been made to believe.

In a video addressing some issues that arose after Captain Smart’s departure, Adu Boahen also alleged that the outspoken journalist’s decision to quit the station is based on the fact that he uses juju.

Further to this, he accused Captain Smart of pocketing a sum of GHS20,000 given to him by Dr Kwaku Oteng to be shared among eight people.

To date, none of the presenters have received a penny from him journalist.

Watch the video below: