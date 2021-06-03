type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCaptain Smart kept GHS20,000 meant for 8 people - Kwaku Oteng's brother
Entertainment

Captain Smart kept GHS20,000 meant for 8 people – Kwaku Oteng’s brother

By Kweku Derrick
adu boahen captain smart
- Advertisement -

Following Captain Smart’s exit from Angel FM, an avalanche of wild allegations have been levelled against him, and they are so grievous they could bring his credibility to disrepute.

The radio presenter’s woes started after he was suspended by the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), owned by millionaire Dr Kwaku Oteng, for his constant attack on government officials and making some of them unpopular.

It is gathered that Captain Smart’s suspension was to end on June 4, 2021, but before that day could come he announced his resignation on his digital television station Smart TV.

In a new twist, one presenter at Angel FM, who claims to be the brother of Dr Kwaku Oteng has alleged that Captain Smart was sacked and didn’t resign as Ghanaians have been made to believe.

In a video addressing some issues that arose after Captain Smart’s departure, Adu Boahen also alleged that the outspoken journalist’s decision to quit the station is based on the fact that he uses juju.

Further to this, he accused Captain Smart of pocketing a sum of GHS20,000 given to him by Dr Kwaku Oteng to be shared among eight people.

To date, none of the presenters have received a penny from him journalist.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, June 3, 2021
Accra
few clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
66 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News