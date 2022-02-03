Captain Smart looks unrecognizable after found in poor state in police cells [Video] 

- Advertisement -

Captain Smart, the popular Onua TV/FM morning show host, was finally apprehended in a police cell at Greda Estates in Accra.

Sympathizers were concerned Thursday morning about the whereabouts of the vociferous morning show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, and another after they were taken into National Security custody on Wednesday evening.

The Media General management had gone to the National Security Secretariat to see the two, but they were nowhere to be found.

Concerns about their whereabouts grew on social media, with the hashtag #FreeCaptainSmart trending.

However, the two were discovered in a good mood at the Greda Estates Police Station.

Watch Video Below: