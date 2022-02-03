type here...
GhPageNewsCaptain Smart looks unrecognizable after found in poor state in police cells...
News

Captain Smart looks unrecognizable after found in poor state in police cells [Video] 

By Albert
Captain Smart looks unrecognizable after found in poor state in police cells [Video] 
- Advertisement -

Captain Smart, the popular Onua TV/FM morning show host, was finally apprehended in a police cell at Greda Estates in Accra.

Sympathizers were concerned Thursday morning about the whereabouts of the vociferous morning show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, and another after they were taken into National Security custody on Wednesday evening.

The Media General management had gone to the National Security Secretariat to see the two, but they were nowhere to be found.

Concerns about their whereabouts grew on social media, with the hashtag #FreeCaptainSmart trending.

However, the two were discovered in a good mood at the Greda Estates Police Station.

Watch Video Below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 3, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    7 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News