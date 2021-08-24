- Advertisement -

Music producer John Mensah Sarpong has shared a story on how popular broadcaster Captain Smart destroyed his relationship with Gospel musicians Ama Boahemaa.

According to the producer in an interview, he was very close with the veteran gospel musician and was planning on marrying her but Captain Smart came into the picture and destroyed everything.

He revealed that the Gospel musicians fight and problems with him when Captain Smart promised to marry her making her now do things just to make Captain Smart happy.

He explained that there was a misunderstanding between them on issues about money, and it was Captain Smart who was fueling the issue.

He, however, explained all the things he did a lot for Ama Boahemaa before they parted ways but she didn’t appreciate all those efforts.

Watch the video below:

Captain Smart is yet to comment on the allegation levelled against him.