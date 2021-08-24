type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCaptain Smart prevented Ama Boahemaa from marrying me - Producer
Entertainment

Captain Smart prevented Ama Boahemaa from marrying me – Producer

By Qwame Benedict
Captain Smart prevented Ama Boahemaa from marrying me - Producer
Captain Smart-Ama Bohemaa-Producer
- Advertisement -

Music producer John Mensah Sarpong has shared a story on how popular broadcaster Captain Smart destroyed his relationship with Gospel musicians Ama Boahemaa.

According to the producer in an interview, he was very close with the veteran gospel musician and was planning on marrying her but Captain Smart came into the picture and destroyed everything.

He revealed that the Gospel musicians fight and problems with him when Captain Smart promised to marry her making her now do things just to make Captain Smart happy.

He explained that there was a misunderstanding between them on issues about money, and it was Captain Smart who was fueling the issue.

He, however, explained all the things he did a lot for Ama Boahemaa before they parted ways but she didn’t appreciate all those efforts.

Watch the video below:

Captain Smart is yet to comment on the allegation levelled against him.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Accra
light rain
79.8 ° F
79.8 °
79.8 °
78 %
3.4mph
95 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News