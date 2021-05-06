Captain Smart has reportedly been taken off air for criticizing Akufo-Addo’s gov’t

- Advertisement -

Captain Smart is reported to have been taken off air by his employer for overly criticising the Akufo-Addo led government.

The popular radio presenter with Angel FM has been suspended indefinitely by his boss. This information was revealed by IMANI Ghana CEO Franklin Cudjoe.

According to Franklin via a post on Facebook, he had a conversation with Captain Smart this morning and the radio presenter told him his boss asked him to take a break from the radio.

He wrote that Captain Smart’s boss asked him to go off air for a while as a result of excessive pressure that has been piled on him by ‘high ranking officials in government’ due to his incessant commentary on national affairs making the government unpopular.

Check out Frankin Cudjoe’s post below;

“Had a worrying conversation moments ago. Captain Smart’s boss has allegedly asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by ‘high ranking officials in government’. Captain Smart’s crime, allegedly, is that his usual critical commentary on national affairs, is making government unpopular. Really? I hope it is not some over zealous politicians who made those calls. Either way, it paints a gravely intolerant picture. #Fixitnow!”

Captain Smart’s issue is coming at a time that Ghanaians have started the #Fixthecountry campaign against the government.

#FixTheCountry has been trending on social media to call on the current leadership of the country to fix the mess and hardship being experienced in the country.

This is a strong campaign by the youth to register their displeasure at the president and his government.