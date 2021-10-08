- Advertisement -

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Captain Smart has reportedly vacated his role as the host of Onua TV’s flagship morning show, Maakye.

This was disclosed by revered media personality and sports journalist, Kofi Asare Brako (Abatey) via a Facebook post.

According to him, Captain Smart has been replaced by a female presenter who will take over as host of the programme in the coming days.

“Woow Captain Smart Steps Down As Onua TV’s Maakye Show Host?; Female Presenter Takes Over” the post read.

Details surrounding the development are scanty as it is not immediately clear what necessitated Captain Smart’s removal from air and the next line of action of his employer, Media General.

There has not been any official statement from either Captain Smart or the management of Onua TV/FM.

Captain Smart joined Onua TV/FM in June following his resignation from Angel FM after he was suspended for his blunt criticism of some state officials on radio which was deemed to be making the government “unpopular”.

During his unveiling, he indicated that he has always been passionate about the future of the youth in the country and intends to use his position as a journalist to fight until life becomes better for them.

His move to Media General came as a shock because he had already started his own television station dubbed “Smart Tv”

More to follow soon.