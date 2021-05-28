type here...
GhPageEntertainmentCaptain Smart resigns from Angel Broadcasting Network
Entertainment

Captain Smart resigns from Angel Broadcasting Network

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -


Ghanaian broadcast journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly celebrated as Captain Smart, has resigned from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) – the parent company of Angel FM and Angel TV.

The outspoken media personality announced his resignation with a simple message on his social media pages in the late hours of Friday, May 28, 2021.

Captain Smart’s decision to officially quit his job comes weeks after his one-month suspension from Angel FM, as the morning show host of the radio station, on the basis of allegedly making the government “unpopular” with his criticism.

He subsequently went ahead to secure a license to start operating his own television station, Smart TV.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, May 29, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.6mph
0 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News