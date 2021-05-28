- Advertisement -



Ghanaian broadcast journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly celebrated as Captain Smart, has resigned from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) – the parent company of Angel FM and Angel TV.

The outspoken media personality announced his resignation with a simple message on his social media pages in the late hours of Friday, May 28, 2021.

Captain Smart’s decision to officially quit his job comes weeks after his one-month suspension from Angel FM, as the morning show host of the radio station, on the basis of allegedly making the government “unpopular” with his criticism.

He subsequently went ahead to secure a license to start operating his own television station, Smart TV.