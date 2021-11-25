type here...
GhPageNewsCaptain Smart sends a strong warning to Nana Addo - Here's why
News

Captain Smart sends a strong warning to Nana Addo – Here’s why

By Armani Brooklyn
Captain Smart - Nana Addo
- Advertisement -

Captain Smart has joined the many Ghanaians who have expressed their displeasure over the E-Levy tax that has now become a national topic and received diverging opinions in the process.

The lead member of the #Fixthecountry movement has vowed to lead protests all over the country if Nana Addo doesn’t trash the E-Levy tax that will be implemented early next year.

READ ALSO: Rev Opambour drops a “diss” song for Nana Addo – Video

Speaking on ONUA TV over the tax, Captain Smart who has become a thorn in the flesh for the NPP party advised Nana Addo and the finance minister to reconsider their stance on the E-Levy tax because they can’t endure the wrath of the youths if it’s ultimately implemented.

He went on to add that this ruling Akufo Addo-led NPP is very wicked because they don’t care about the poor Ghanaian reason they are tax-focused than even creating jobs.

He said; “On the E-levy, Nana if all is well, tell the Finance Minister to cancel it because you are rather making this country ungovernable.”

READ ALSO: Kumchacha baths Nana Addo with pepper over the hardships in the country – Video

After ranting over the E-Levy tax, Captain Smart also projected that the NPP cannot break the 8 if Nana Addo continues to govern like angry King Agorkoli.

Rev Opambour, Prophet Kumchacha are amongst the public figures who have given the government a thumbs down over the 2022 budget.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.9 ° F
82.9 °
82.9 °
73 %
0.9mph
48 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News