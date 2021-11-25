Captain Smart sends a strong warning to Nana Addo – Here’s why

- Advertisement -

Captain Smart has joined the many Ghanaians who have expressed their displeasure over the E-Levy tax that has now become a national topic and received diverging opinions in the process.

The lead member of the #Fixthecountry movement has vowed to lead protests all over the country if Nana Addo doesn’t trash the E-Levy tax that will be implemented early next year.

Speaking on ONUA TV over the tax, Captain Smart who has become a thorn in the flesh for the NPP party advised Nana Addo and the finance minister to reconsider their stance on the E-Levy tax because they can’t endure the wrath of the youths if it’s ultimately implemented.

He went on to add that this ruling Akufo Addo-led NPP is very wicked because they don’t care about the poor Ghanaian reason they are tax-focused than even creating jobs.

He said; “On the E-levy, Nana if all is well, tell the Finance Minister to cancel it because you are rather making this country ungovernable.”

After ranting over the E-Levy tax, Captain Smart also projected that the NPP cannot break the 8 if Nana Addo continues to govern like angry King Agorkoli.

Rev Opambour, Prophet Kumchacha are amongst the public figures who have given the government a thumbs down over the 2022 budget.