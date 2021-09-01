type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Owusu-Bempah-Captain-Smart-Hopeson Adorye
Onua TV presenter Captain Smart has taken a swipe at Hopeson Adorye and Ernest Owusu Bempah following their allegations on television some days ago.

The departure of Captain Smart from his former workplace Angel Broadcasting Network has brought a lot of issues for the presenter and some workers of the station.

Recently, Hopeson Adorye in an interview on Wontumi TV revealed that Captain Smart didn’t resign as he claims but he was rather sacked by his former boss after his ‘political’ suspension.

In a new attack on Captain Smart, the duo on NET 2 TV show ‘The Seat’ revealed that is a court order asking Captain Smart to return the car the CEO of ABN Dr Kwaku Oteng bought for him.

According to them, the Kwabenya Police have been tasked to take the car from Captain Smart.

They alleged that the police said they are scared to approach Captain Smart to take the car from him.

In reaction to this, Captain Smart has stated that the two can’t destruct him from doing what he is doing.

He continued that he is very intelligent and smart and won’t stoop so low for the two because they don’t warrant his sweat.

Watch the video below:

Mr Adorye and Owusu-Bempah also showed off a passport of Captain Smart which they claim was a service passport and they wonder how he(Captain Smart) a mere radio presenter would be travelling around with a service passport.

But in that response, Captain Smart explained that he might be an important person to be going around with such documents.

Source:Ghpage

