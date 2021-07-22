type here...
Captain Smart has been sleeping with ladies in all the media houses he works – Kwaku Annan

By Qwame Benedict
Captain Smart and Kwaku Annan
Broadcast journalist Kwaku Annan has vowed to expose the dark side of Captain Smart.

According to the journalist, Captain Smart has slept with almost half of the ladies in all the media houses he has slept with.

He explained that he has a list of all the ladies Captain Smart has slept with from his days in Kumasi until he relocated to Accra.

Kwaku Annan continued that the renowned broadcaster has no moral right to attack leaders in the country since he is also not clean as he wants people to believe.

The Seat host further alleged that Captain Smart after taking these ladies to the hotel to sleep with them sometimes even fails to settle the hotel bills.

He added that the Onua FM morning host is so low that he even signs a cheque of 20gh for some of the ladies he sleeps with.

Kwaku Annan has teamed up with his boss Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has vowed to make sure they let the whole world know who Capatin Smart is

Source:Ghpage

