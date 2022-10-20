type here...
Captain Smart speaks after ‘Rambo’ style arrest by NIB

By Lizbeth Brown
Akufo-Addo and Captain Smart
President Akufo-Addo and Captain Smart
Onua TV/FM Presenter, Captain Smart originally known as Blessed Godsbrain Smart has spoken after he was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The media personality narrated how he was arrested by 12 armed men near Kawkudi on Wednesday, 19th October.

Captain Smart, in his submission, reiterated his point that the presidency is actively involved in illegal mining.

The media personality further stated that President Akufo-Addo is a disgrace to the constitution of the country.

“Why is this government bent on taking my life? I am not afraid and don’t dare try me. What do you want from me?. It was during my arrest that I realised that I was more important than the president. Akufo-Addo as the president is the biggest disgrace to our constitution. The presidency is involved in galamsey”, he noted.

Listen to the audio below;

This comes after Captain Smart was picked up by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on 19th October 2022.

This was in connection with his comments about the ineffectiveness of President Nana Addo’s fight against galamsey so far.

The Ministry of Information, in a statement thereafter, refuted the claims and said that the government was issuing a complaint to the National Media Commission (NMC) and may explore the option of legal redress.

    Source:Ghpage

