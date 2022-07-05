type here...
Captain Smart throws full support to campaign for Kennedy Agyapong

By Armani Brooklyn
Ace Ghanaian media broadcaster, Captain Smart – Has begun an early campaign for Assin Central, MP Hon. Kennedy Agyapong ahead of NPP’s impending presidential primaries.

As it is known, Captain Smart has never hidden his soft spot for the NPP party notwithstanding his intense dislike for the Nana Addo-led government.

Speaking on ONUA TV this morning, Captain Smart exclusively revealed that he will go all out with the resources at his disposal to see to it that Kennedy Agaypong wins the presidential primaries and later become the net president of the Republic.

Captain Smart’s confession followed after Kennedy Agypong openly blasted the NPP government for going for an IMF bailout.

According to Captain Smart, Ghanaian politicians are chronic liars but Kennedy Agyapng has proven on several occasions that he’s very truthful and has Ghana at heart.

The card-bearing NPP journalist begged Kennedy Agyapong to immediately add him to his campaign team because he’s aware of his capabilities – Citing what they both did in 2004 for the NPP party.

Watch the video below to know more…

It is going to be a tight race between Kennedy Agyaping, Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng because they are all heavy and astute contenders.

    Source:Ghpage

