Captain Smart urges Shatta Wale to sue Charter House for playing his songs at the just-ended TGMAs – Video

Voceferious media personality, Captain Smart, has called on dancehall artist Shatta Wale to take legal action against Charter House, the organizers of the annual Ghana Music Awards.

Captain Smart’s comments follow after DJ Black played Shatta Wale’s songs at their recent awards event, despite having previously banned him.

Casting our minds back, in 2019, Charter House announced banned Shatta Wale and fellow dancehall artist Stonebwoy following the infamous fight between them

During the incident, which marred the event and attracted significant negative publicity, Stonebwoy pulled out a gun on stage.

After Shatta Wale and his entourage stormed the stage while Stonebwoy was receiving the award for Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year.

The confrontation led to a fistfight involving their teams.

READ ALSO: Guy cries like a baby as lady he sponsored through the university dumped him for another man – Video

Following this incident, the VGMA board, chaired by Amandzeba Nat Brew, declared the awards won by the two artists nullified and demanded the return of their plaques.

The ban on both artists has since been lifted, allowing them to submit their works for future awards.

Stonebwoy has since participated in the awards, even winning the Artiste of the Year award, whereas Shatta Wale chose not to submit his songs.

However, the recent event saw Shatta Wale’s music being played, which Captain Smart has argued it is disrespectful given the prior ban and the circumstances surrounding it.

While ranting on ONUA TV earlier this morning, Captain Smart urged Shatta Wale to sue Charter House for playing his songs without his consent.

He further suggested that it is an affront to the artist’s dignity and standing.

Captain Smart’s comments have sparked a conversation about the rights of artists and the responsibilities of event organizers in respecting those rights.

As of now, Shatta Wale has not made any public statements regarding Captain Smart’s advice or the incident at the awards event.

READ ALSO: Just 4 months after wedding, wife cuts off her husband’s joystick

READ ALSO: “Kraman girlfriend” – Wendy Shay dirties Afia Schwar after red carpet insults (Video)