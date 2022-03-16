- Advertisement -

A new revelation that has popped up indicates that a house Captain Smart was putting up in Kumasi around Aheneman Kokobeng some years ago has been demolished over a land dispute.

This shocking information was divulged by a Kumasi based pundit named Abro, who claims to be a former close friend of the loudmouthed broadcaster.

According to him, the land on which Captain Smart put up the building was under litigation at the time, but the journalist who claims to be ‘smart’ ignored the dispute and started the project while the matter was in court.

In the long run, the case was ruled in favour of the real owner who then moved to demolish every structure on the piece of land.

Speaking in an interview, Abro argued that for someone like Captain Smart to have built on a disputed land shows he isn’t smart as he claims.

He further made another shocking claim that during the construction of the Sofoline Interchange, there were reports that some people were stealing the construction material.

Captain Smart whiles investigating the alleged thefts ended up stealing some of the building materials himself.

GHPage cannot verify the claims by Abro.

Watch the video below.