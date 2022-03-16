type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsCaptain Smart’s house in Kumasi allegedly demolished over land dispute - Here's...
News

Captain Smart’s house in Kumasi allegedly demolished over land dispute – Here’s why

By Kweku Derrick
Captain smart house
- Advertisement -

A new revelation that has popped up indicates that a house Captain Smart was putting up in Kumasi around Aheneman Kokobeng some years ago has been demolished over a land dispute.

This shocking information was divulged by a Kumasi based pundit named Abro, who claims to be a former close friend of the loudmouthed broadcaster.

According to him, the land on which Captain Smart put up the building was under litigation at the time, but the journalist who claims to be ‘smart’ ignored the dispute and started the project while the matter was in court.

In the long run, the case was ruled in favour of the real owner who then moved to demolish every structure on the piece of land.

Speaking in an interview, Abro argued that for someone like Captain Smart to have built on a disputed land shows he isn’t smart as he claims.

He further made another shocking claim that during the construction of the Sofoline Interchange, there were reports that some people were stealing the construction material.

Captain Smart whiles investigating the alleged thefts ended up stealing some of the building materials himself.

GHPage cannot verify the claims by Abro.

Watch the video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPage.com

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    75 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News