Captan, Latif, Kumordzie – Shatta Wale boldly gives a tall list of SM members he has kissed

By Mr. Tabernacle
Shatta Wale has reacted to the video of him locking lips with one of his entourage Kumordzie for coming back home in peace and not in pieces.

The controversial Dancehall Act in a reactionary post unapologetically insulted critics over the video that has landed him in a mess.

To make matters worse, the Shatta Movement boss has listed the names of the members he has shared kisses with.

According to him in the Facebook post, he has kissed Guy man, Latif, Large, 7 million, Ampalalu, and Captan.

Meanwhile, Sam George in a tweet has said Shatta Wale needed to explain the rationale behind his decision to kiss a male partner.

According to him, he believed the SM President might have been under the influence of something.

E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I’m not hanastand

