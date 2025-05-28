Car dealer uses client’s money to set up a shop for his wife and ends it all

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse a deceased car dealer and his wife of defrauding her and a friend of a staggering ?90 million.

According to the woman, she paid ?70 million to the now-late car dealer in 2024 for the purchase of a luxury car.

Trusting his credibility, she also referred a friend, who subsequently paid him ?20 million for a separate car order.

Unknwon to both women, the dealer was heavily indebted and battling suicidal thoughts.

In a shocking twist, the car dealer used their combined funds to settle his debts and establish a gold shop for his wife.

After these, the car dealer shot himself to death.



Upon learning of his death, the woman says she reached out to his wife in hopes of retrieving their money, but was met with unexpected hostility.

“She blocked me after I told her that her husband owed me ?70 million,” the woman stated in her post.

“I also let her know he took ?20 million from my friend. Instead of showing concern, she shut me out.”

