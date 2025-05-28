type here...
News

Car dealer uses client’s money to set up a shop for his wife and ends it all

By Armani Brooklyn
Car Dealer and his wife

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to publicly accuse a deceased car dealer and his wife of defrauding her and a friend of a staggering ?90 million.

According to the woman, she paid ?70 million to the now-late car dealer in 2024 for the purchase of a luxury car.

Trusting his credibility, she also referred a friend, who subsequently paid him ?20 million for a separate car order.

Unknwon to both women, the dealer was heavily indebted and battling suicidal thoughts.

READ ALSO: Speed Darlington confesses to engaging with a 15 year old virgin

Car Dealer and his wife

In a shocking twist, the car dealer used their combined funds to settle his debts and establish a gold shop for his wife.

After these, the car dealer shot himself to death.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon


Upon learning of his death, the woman says she reached out to his wife in hopes of retrieving their money, but was met with unexpected hostility.

“She blocked me after I told her that her husband owed me ?70 million,” the woman stated in her post.

“I also let her know he took ?20 million from my friend. Instead of showing concern, she shut me out.”

Watch the videos below to know more…

READ ALSO: Le Witch quits content creation to marry

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Speed Darlignton

Speed Darlington confesses to engaging with a 15 year old virgin

Passengers beating a trotro mate

Passengers beat mate for refusing to reduce transport fares

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Female soldier slaps guy for complimenting her

Female soldier

Widow buries husband inside the parlour of their new home

Widow burying her husband

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways