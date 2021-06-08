- Advertisement -

GhPage has received reports of a taxi driver who has allegedly been killed at Ohwim Amanfrom, a suburb in Kumasi.

According to an eyewitness who narrated the story to GhPage, the taxi driver whose identity has not been revealed is believed to have struggled with the car snatcher who is a notorious guy in the area.

SEE ALSO: I caught my boyfriend banging my own mother even though I paid his school fees – Ghanaian Lady weeps online (Photos)

When the car snatcher overpowered the taxi driver, he allegedly tied him to the rear of the car and dragged him on the ground from Ohwim Amanfrom the town’s station to a new site.

It took a bystander who suspected something when he saw the suspected car snatcher who goes by the name Yaw Cranking and raised an alarm drawing a crowd.

Luckily for them, a policeman was passing by and confronted the man whom everyone was afraid to go close to him.

SEE ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson who allegedly dated Kojo Yankson together finally react to Abena Korkor’s allegations (Video)

WATCH THE INCIDENT BELOW

After seeing the dead taxi driver, he immediately arrested the suspected car snatcher, Yaw Cranking. He was sent to Ampame Bohyen police station with the help of other police officers he called in.

The incident occurred around midnight on Monday 7th June 2021. Ohwim Amanfrom is part of the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Assembly of the Ashanti Region.

SEE ALSO: Twene Jonas declared wanted by Muslims across the world for insulting Prophet Mohammed

GhPage will update you when there is more information.