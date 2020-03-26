- Advertisement -

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has disclosed that comment made by American rapper Cardi B some hours ago about celebrities lying about their coronavirus status is stupid and uncalled for.

Idris days ago in a video revealed that he is currently under quarantine because he had tested positive to the coronavirus.

He explained that a friend he has been hanging out tested positive to the virus and he, therefore, thought it wise to do the test which also proved he was indeed positive with the virus.

But Cardi B yesterday hit back revealing that some popular celebrities in the world have been paid to lie about their coronavirus status.

“I’m starting to feel like y’all niggas is paying niggas to say that they got it,” said the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. “And if y’all are paying ni**as to say that they got it, pay me too.”

Well, Idris has hit hard at her asking why anyone would love to joke with a serious virus such as this just for money saying that Cardi B’s comment was stupid.

“And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus. That’s like absolute bullshit, such stupidness,” he said. “And people wanna spread that as if it’s like news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting there saying we’ve got it and we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”