type here...
Home Entertainment Cardi B's allegation about celebrities and coronavirus is stupid - Idris Elba
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Cardi B’s allegation about celebrities and coronavirus is stupid – Idris Elba

By Qwame Benedict
0
Idris-Elba-Cardi B
Cardi B's allegation about celebrities and coronavirus is stupid - Idris Elba
- Advertisement -

Hollywood actor Idris Elba has disclosed that comment made by American rapper Cardi B some hours ago about celebrities lying about their coronavirus status is stupid and uncalled for.

Idris days ago in a video revealed that he is currently under quarantine because he had tested positive to the coronavirus.

He explained that a friend he has been hanging out tested positive to the virus and he, therefore, thought it wise to do the test which also proved he was indeed positive with the virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Number of positive cases reaches 132

View this post on Instagram

Idris Elba

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

But Cardi B yesterday hit back revealing that some popular celebrities in the world have been paid to lie about their coronavirus status.

“I’m starting to feel like y’all niggas is paying niggas to say that they got it,” said the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. “And if y’all are paying ni**as to say that they got it, pay me too.”

Also Read: Some celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus – Cardi B

Well, Idris has hit hard at her asking why anyone would love to joke with a serious virus such as this just for money saying that Cardi B’s comment was stupid.

“And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus. That’s like absolute bullshit, such stupidness,” he said. “And people wanna spread that as if it’s like news. That’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting there saying we’ve got it and we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.

Previous articleKwahu township under lockdown until further notice

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Fraudster tries to scam Nana Aba Anamoah this hard corona time

Qwame Benedict -
Celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has schooled a fraudster who called her earlier this morning to scam her of some amount of...
Read more
Entertainment

Strongman prays for Ghana amid deadly coronavirus

Qwame Benedict -
Rapper Strongman yesterday became a prayer warrior after he shared a video of himself in a serious prayer session.
Read more
Entertainment

COVID-19: Gifty Anti’s coronavirus tests results finally out

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular television presenter Oheneyere Gifty Anti not long ago arrived in Ghana after attending to some of her duties abroad.
Read more
Entertainment

Obinim begs his church members to stop insulting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Qwame Benedict -
The founder and leader of God's Way International Church Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim after calling on all his followers days ago to...
Read more
Entertainment

Pamela Odame reacts after Kennedy Agyapong mentioned her name in his fight against Obinim

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a new attack on Angel Obinim, the NPP strongman revealed that Obinim bought a house for the big breasted actress and...
Read more
Entertainment

Pastor Prince storms Independence square in his bid to drive away coronavirus from the country

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaians today observed a National Fasting and Prayer day in the bid to seek the face of God as the country tries...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
62 %
5.1kmh
20 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has finally rendered an unqualified apology to the Kennedy Agyapong.
Read more
Lifestyle

Second video of Obinim chilling with another girlfriend whiles his wife is in Spain hit online

RASHAD -
Just when Ghanaians are still dealing with the leaked tape of Bishop Obinim in bed with his alleged girlfriend, another video has...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News