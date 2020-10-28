Cardi B goes berserk on the police after they arrested Offset on the street

- Advertisement -

Cardi B in a video sighted on the internet is seen very angry and way out of control after she stormed the scene where the police had arrested her husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset.

She got to the scene in a black Rolls Royce as Offset argued with the cops, who dragged him out of his vehicle when he refused to turn off the engine. Offset’s fans watched the traffic stop on his Instagram Live.

The rapper confronted the officers who detained her husband, Migos rapper Offset, who was questioned Saturday (October 24) about allegedly brandishing a gun at Trump supporters holding a rally in Beverly Hills.

Watch the video below- The moment Cardi B went berserk on the police for arresting her husband;

Cardi B bore as boyfriend Offset is arrested by the police pic.twitter.com/Svb0keqOhr — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 28, 2020

In other related news, Offset took Cardi B by surprise and gifted her a brand new Rolls Royce as he celebrated her on her 28th birthday.

The black Rolls Royce had a customized leather seat which included Kulture’s name on a headrest. Beautiful.

The heartwarming moment saw fans present at the scene where Offset gifted Cardi B the car screaming in excitement. This display was accompanied by a live band serenading the rapper.

Shocked to the bone, Cardi B climbed into her new ride, to twerk for his husband as they shared a passionate kiss suggesting that their split may be well and truly off.

Still, in the celebration mood, Cardi B seemingly drunk later in the evening put on a show for her husband who was more than happy.

At one point, Offset was seen grabbing onto Cardi’s bum before laying down so she could twerk on his body.

This added more flavour to viral speculation of conciliation even further, Offset referred to Cardi as his ‘girl’ while she’s heard calling him ‘baby’ in a video.