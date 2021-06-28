Cardi B pregnant with baby number 2

- Advertisement -

American rapper Cardi B has announced she is pregnant with her second child in a very spectacular way.

The rapper who has been quiet for some time choose to make this known when she mounted the 2021 Edition of the BET awards and performed with full energy to the admiration of the fans.

Few minutes after her electric performance, she took to her social media handle to drop some mouth-dropping photos of her baby bump.

This would be the rapper’s second baby with her husband Offset.

See the photo below: