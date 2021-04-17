Cardi B reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentencing

- Advertisement -

American rapper Cardi B has reacted following Akuapem’s Poloo 90 days jail term opining the sentence is too harsh for the crime the Ghanaian actress committed.

The Accra High court on Friday, 16th April 2021 sentenced Akuapem Poloo to a 3 months jail term for indecent exposure to the public by posting a naked picture with her son on social media.

Prior to the sentence the actress pleaded guilty to all the charges pressed against her and was convicted on her own plea by the court presided by her lordship Christiana Cann.

Ever since the judgement was announced on Friday morning, there have been massive reaction across Ghana and beyond with most sympathizing with Ghanaian video vixen.

Cardi B who bonded very well with Akuapem Poloo when she visited the West African country in December 2019 has shared her opinion about the sentence.

The American superstar reckons the 90-day jail term for such a crime is just too harsh and stated that a community service or a ban on social media for sometime would have been better.

I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that .Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea.I think jail is a bit harsh .Maybe social media probation or community service. She said.

Cardi B was reacting to a post she was tagged by Afromusic on Twitter informing her about the unfortunate news which has hit her seemingly twin sister as the convicted has been describing Cardi B as ever since she came to Ghana.