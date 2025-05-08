The Conclave elects Robert Prevost as the new Pope

The Conclave has elected Robert Prevost as the new Pope hence he would now be identified as Pope Leo XIV.

Robert Prevost was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1955.

Prevost earned his bachelor’s in mathematics from Villanova University in Pennsylvania and went on to receive his diploma in theology from the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago.

He was later sent to Rome to study canon law at the Pontifical Saint Thomas Aquinas University and was ordained as a priest in June 1982. Later in his career, he taught canon law in the seminary in Trujillo, Peru.

While it is often said cardinal electors would always shy away from choosing a pope from the US due to America’s outsized global political influence, Prevost’s long experience in Peru may have mitigated those fears among the electors.