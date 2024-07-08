Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has thrown subliminal shots at his mother after she came out publicly to beg for help to take care of herself because she was sick.

According to the mother, his celebrity son who goes around parading himself as the richest artiste in the country has neglected her to her fate despite knowing that she was sick and needed medical attention.

Shatta Wale in his first response told the world that his mother neglected him and it was rather her stepmother who took care of her and therefore holds her step mum in high esteem.

After his comment, netizens took to his comment section to bash him stating that no matter what his mother had done to him he doesn’t need to pay her back in that way.

Following the constant bashing on social media, Shatta Wale has come back again and has this time warned netizens not to feel sorry for anyone that comes shedding tears.

In his post, the Mellisa hitmaker disclosed that some people are good at lying and playing the victims when indeed they are the ones at fault.

His post reads: “Be careful who you feel sorry for..Some people are good at lying and playing the victim…GOD IS HERE”

See the screenshot