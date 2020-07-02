Carlos Ahenkorah & Mac Manu in ICU after testing positive for coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Confirmed reports received states the campaign manager of the NPP Peter Mac Manu and the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two big Ghanaian personalities are reported to be at the Intensive Care Unit -ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive for the deadly COVID-19.

Ghpage News has been reliably informed that a vast number of government officials are receiving treatments at various hospitals and isolation centres after contracting and testing positive for the coronavirus.

This piece of information came to light following the shocking and sad death of the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party and Chief Executive Officer-CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John.