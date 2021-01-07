type here...
GhPage News Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot papers in parliament during the election for Speaker...
News

Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot papers in parliament during the election for Speaker of Parliament (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot box in parliament
Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot box in parliament
- Advertisement -

The Tema West MP-elect on the ticket of the NPP, Carlos Kinsley Ahenkorah has snatched ballot papers during counting for the election of Speaker of Parliament.

This has brought the counting to a total standstill as everyone awaits the clerk to give a final ruling.

The 8th Parliament indeed promises to be an interesting one from the look of how events are ongoing in the House.

From a video obtained, the MP who seemingly wasn’t happy about how the counting wasn’t going favourably for his party, NPP, rushed into the center where counting was ongoing and snatched the remaining uncounted ballots.

He snatched it from the hands of one of the parliamentary service staff. He however, was given a hot chase and the ballots were taken back from him generating a scuffle in the chamber.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, we are told that the former member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo Hon. Alban Bagbin has been elected as the new Speaker of Parliament for the eighth parliament after pulling a total of 138 votes.

After voting and counting, Hon. Alban Bagbin trumph over Prof. Mike Oquaye who pulled 136 votes which means one of the NPP MP’s voted for the NDC nominee.

It is reported that the leadership of parliament is currently in a meeting to determine the next line of action after proceedings were brought to an unintended stop during the counting.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Accra
light rain
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News