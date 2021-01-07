Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot papers in parliament during the election for Speaker of Parliament (Video)

- Advertisement -

The Tema West MP-elect on the ticket of the NPP, Carlos Kinsley Ahenkorah has snatched ballot papers during counting for the election of Speaker of Parliament.

This has brought the counting to a total standstill as everyone awaits the clerk to give a final ruling.

The 8th Parliament indeed promises to be an interesting one from the look of how events are ongoing in the House.

From a video obtained, the MP who seemingly wasn’t happy about how the counting wasn’t going favourably for his party, NPP, rushed into the center where counting was ongoing and snatched the remaining uncounted ballots.

He snatched it from the hands of one of the parliamentary service staff. He however, was given a hot chase and the ballots were taken back from him generating a scuffle in the chamber.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, we are told that the former member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo Hon. Alban Bagbin has been elected as the new Speaker of Parliament for the eighth parliament after pulling a total of 138 votes.

After voting and counting, Hon. Alban Bagbin trumph over Prof. Mike Oquaye who pulled 136 votes which means one of the NPP MP’s voted for the NDC nominee.

It is reported that the leadership of parliament is currently in a meeting to determine the next line of action after proceedings were brought to an unintended stop during the counting.