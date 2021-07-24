type here...
News

Carpenter arrested for allegedly writing a love letter to a 13-year-old

By Qwame Benedict
A 25-year-old Carpenter has been arrested by the police after he allegedly wrote a letter to a girl.

According to the information available, the girl in question is a 13-year-old whose mother allowed the carpenter to be fetching water from their house.

In the letter, the carpenter was expressing his feeling to the girl saying that he has not been able to control himself ever since he first set eyes on the girl.

He continued that he is nothing without her and went further to say she is the best woman meant for him.

Read the letter below:

Love Letter

It’s believed that the girl after receiving the letter shared it with her mother who also involved the police leading to the carpenter’s arrest.

Source:Ghpage

