Carpenter kills mother, grandfather after allegedly drinking Sobolo laced with weed

According to StarrNews, a carpenter has allegedly killed his mother and grandfather at Okorase in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region.

Alex Tenge beheaded the about 90-year-old grandfather Tenge Sodzado, and cut it into pieces before pursuing and butchering the mother Rita Agbabli Tenge, 40, in the compound of the house for raising alarm.

The incident occurred Thursday, December 1, 2022, at about 11:30pm.

The suspect is alleged to have committed the heinous crime after allegedly drinking Sobolo laced with wee, he has reportedly told the Police.

The widower who’s the son of the deceased old man Francis Tenge said the family is devasted by the incident.

“I left my wife and father home Thursday morning to my hometown, I arrived 9:30 pm. Then I had a call from my wife that Alex(suspect) had gone to a nearby house and attempted to entangle the neck of a girl in the house so the father was going to report at the police station”. Francis Tenge told Starr News.

He narrated further, “I tried calling back for an update on the police case but my wife didn’t respond to the phone calls. I was later told that my son Alex has killed my wife and father. It was very difficult for me, so I set off the next day to come home. Now I need psychological help, I need your prayers and support. My son has never misbehaved like that. I don’t know what came to him. I am told he informed police that someone gave him sobolo”.

Kwasi Gboha, an Elder in the family said they are collaborating with the police for further investigation after which the body will be released to them for burial.