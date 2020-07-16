- Advertisement -

Comedian, Funny Face has disclosed to Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central monitored by Ghpage News that Castro was the artiste who introduced him to music a decade ago.

According to him, he had since wanted to do music but lacked the technical know-how. Meeting Castro was/is a blessing to him because he led the way for him to follow.

He disclosed that the only songs he sang then before he met Castro were all ‘useless’ it lacked morals. It was the later Castro taught him how to do good music.

Again in the interview, Funny Face who prides himself and the Children’s President said the inspiration and advice from Castro 10 years inspired him to come up with his recent Animal Kingdom Album.

Surprisingly, he featured Castro on his album. Old songs tho. This impelled the host to quiz him why he put the ‘late’ Castro on the Animal Kingdom Album.

He replied that he still believes his day one brother from another mother, Castro is alive somewhere but not dead and he’s ever proud of him hence featuring him is an appreciation.