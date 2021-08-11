Castro had personal issues with Sarkodie before he disappeared – Nero X

- Advertisement -

It has been seven (7) years since the disappearance of Ghanaian musician Theophilus Tagoe known in showbiz as Castro.

Despite his long absence or maybe death, issues keep coming up and the new information that has come up is that Castro was having issues with Tema-based rapper Sarkodie.

This new information was revealed by Takoradi musician Nero X in an interview with B Ice on Kumasi’s Agyenkwa FM.

According to him, Castro before the recording of Adonai was angry with Sarkodie but never showed it or confronted him about it because he had a love and good intentions for people.

He explained that Castro wasn’t part of the song Adonai from the initial stage but he happened to bump into the studio when Sarkodie was recording the song and it was at that point Sarkodie asked him to sing the hook.

Nero X stated that Castro without thinking twice just hopped on the beat and after the recording, he approached Sarkodie to tell him he wasn’t cool with something he did to him in the past which he(Sark) apologized and they continued recording.

The ‘Oseey’ hitmaker made this comment when eulogising Castro for all the good things he has done for people especially those from Takoradi where he hails from.