Its seven years since the shocking disappearance of hiplife artiste Theophilus Tagoe popularly known as Castro da destroyer and his female friend Janet Bandu.

Since his disappearance, a lot of people have come out to give different accounts as to why he can’t be found with many saying he is in the marine world.

Per the laws of the country, a person can only be declared dead after he/she has been missing or lost without trace for seven (7) years.

In a few days to come Castro would be officially declared dead but some friends, families, and followers are still of the view that he is not dead but alive and would return.

The latest person to speak about Castro is comedian Funny Face who revealed in an interview with Andy Dosty that Castro is alive and would return one day whether he is declared by the police or not.

According to Funny Face, Castro is very much alive and he even spoke to him in his dream.

Watch the video below:

What do you also think. Is Castro still alive or dead?