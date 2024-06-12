type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsCastro is still alive - Ajagurajah
News

Castro is still alive – Ajagurajah

By Mr. Tabernacle

Ajagurajah has made bold claims regarding the presumed deaths of several high-profile figures.

In a recent interview, he claimed that Castro, Jackson, and Bin Laden are still alive.

Castro will return eventually, according to Prophet Ajagurajah, whose inexplicable departure in 2014 has long been a source of discussion.

“Castro will come back one of these days,” This accusation adds to the never-ending mystery surrounding the Ghanaian musician’s disappearance, which occurred near the Ada Estuary.

Castro, a well-known hip-hop musician, disappeared in 2014 while on vacation with pals, including former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan.

During their stay at the resort, Castro went on a jetski cruise with a female acquaintance, Janet Bandu, and they never returned after hours. Later, the jetski was discovered with a life jacket hanging from it.

The tragedy occurred in the Ada Estuary, and despite considerable search efforts, Castro and Janet’s remains were never found.

On July 6, 2021, he was formally and legally pronounced deceased under Ghanaian regulations.

Theophilus Tagoe, also known as Castro, was born in Takoradi in 1982 to Lydia Tagoe, a trader, and Mr. Coffie, a harbour accountant. He attended attended Anglican Primary and J.S.S. in Takoradi.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.8mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways