Ajagurajah has made bold claims regarding the presumed deaths of several high-profile figures.

In a recent interview, he claimed that Castro, Jackson, and Bin Laden are still alive.

Castro will return eventually, according to Prophet Ajagurajah, whose inexplicable departure in 2014 has long been a source of discussion.

“Castro will come back one of these days,” This accusation adds to the never-ending mystery surrounding the Ghanaian musician’s disappearance, which occurred near the Ada Estuary.

Castro, a well-known hip-hop musician, disappeared in 2014 while on vacation with pals, including former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan.

During their stay at the resort, Castro went on a jetski cruise with a female acquaintance, Janet Bandu, and they never returned after hours. Later, the jetski was discovered with a life jacket hanging from it.

The tragedy occurred in the Ada Estuary, and despite considerable search efforts, Castro and Janet’s remains were never found.

On July 6, 2021, he was formally and legally pronounced deceased under Ghanaian regulations.

Theophilus Tagoe, also known as Castro, was born in Takoradi in 1982 to Lydia Tagoe, a trader, and Mr. Coffie, a harbour accountant. He attended attended Anglican Primary and J.S.S. in Takoradi.