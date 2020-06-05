Castro’s manager reported dead

- Advertisement -

DJ Amess who is the manager of lost hiplife artiste Castro is reported to have kicked the bucket.

According to what we gathered, DJ Amess died yesterday after battling illness for some time now.

It was also discovered that his illness wasn’t made public as it was kept as a scecret by those who were closer to him.

Also Read: Kaywa releases Castro’s song he featured Davido before his disappearance

Until his illness which took him off the media space for sometime, he was a regular pundict on Anigye Mmre on Onua Fm.

In other news, 6th July would be exactly 6 years since Castro disappeared after going to have fun with former Blackstar Captain Asamoah Gyan.

Although some people are saying the musician is dead and won’t return after all these years, the Ghana Police have stated that they can only declare him dead after 7years.

May the soul of DJ Amess rest in perfect peace