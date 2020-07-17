Castro’s mum doesn’t even have money for food- Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw while on Accra based Onua Fm mentioned that Castro’s mum is so miserable she can’t afford to feed herself.

It has been 6 years since Theophilus Tagoe known in showbusiness as Castro, with his girlfriend Janet Bandu went missing while on a weekend getaway with the Gyan brothers at Ada Estuary.

It was reported that Castro and Janet were nowhere to be found after they took off with a jet ski on the Volta River.

It was postulated by many that Castro together with his girlfriend had drowned as a police search party failed to retrieve their bodies to confirm their death.

However, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, who claimed to have visited the Hiplife artiste’s mum recently revealed that she was so poor and dejected.

He is quoted as saying, ”I can tell you she doesn’t have money for food.”

Ampaw has in the past stated that the Gyan brothers should have been thoroughly questioned after Castro’s disappearance.

The outspoken lawyer articulated that Castro’s so called friends had dejected his mum and left her to wallow in pain and hunger.

He said, ”For six years none of the people who went with Castro have made any attempt to visit Castro’s mum to give her some money. We have deserted Castro, Janet Bandu, and the entire family.”

Maurice Ampaw disclosed that he realized the woman’s condition and reached out to give her some money.