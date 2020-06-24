type here...
Castro will return next year- Too Much reveals
Castro will return next year- Too Much reveals

Castro is not dead, he will return next year- Too Much reveals in latest video

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Too much Castro
Too much Castro
Famous Ghanaian comedian Too Much who was shot into the limelight with the comic series, Junka Town, has in a new video revealed that Hiplife artiste Castro will return next year.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard who slapped Kelvynboy finally speaks

Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Theophilus Tagoe otherwise known as Castro mysteriously disappeared at Ada with girlfriend Janet Bandu on Saturday, July 6, 2014.

The Hiplife artiste, who hails from Takoradi, while on holiday with his close friend and legendary footballer Asamoah Gyan fell off his jet ski in an attempt to save his girlfriend, Janet Bandu from drowning.

Both Castro and Janet disappeared with their bodies yet to be retrieved even after a police search party was commissioned to help recover their bodies.

These happenings left many concerned Ghanaians wondering if the Hiplife artiste was indeed dead.

Others also were of the opinion that it was too early to declare Castro’s death since his body was yet to be recovered.

Since his mysterious disappearance, some pastors, spiritualists, and friends have come out to claim that the vibrant artiste was not dead and was going to return with household names like Funny Face and Kofi Kinaata among them.

Comedian Too Much also from Takoradi has added his voice to the conversation and stated that Castro is far from dead.

READ ALSO: Old man Samini speaks on Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy beef

He certainly belonged to them that believe until the ”Boneshaker” hit crooner’s body has been recovered it is unwise to declare him dead.

Also, he claimed to have had rapport with the musician and stated that he originally wanted to do music and that he met comedy along the way.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The humourous actor made these statements at Kingdom 107.5 in Takoradi.

