Castro owes me 12, 000 dollars- Ayisha Modi

By Mzta Churchill

“IMF” Ayisha Modi has revealed that Castro still owes her a huge amount of money.

Ayisha Modi made the disclosure in her latest video that aimed at denigrating and exposing Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy.

Ayisha claims she has helped numerous industry players apart from Stonebwoy and the few others she has publicly mentioned.

Reflecting on the past, Ayisha Modi disclosed how Castro still owes her a lot of money.

According to her, she invested about 12k dollars in “Adonai” hoping to support a brother, but sadly enough, nothing good came out of it.

According to her, she tried her best possible to take back her money but all to no avail.

