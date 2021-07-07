type here...
Don’t declare Castro dead; he will return after 30 years – Pastor to family

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian preacher Bishop Joeseph Akwasi, well known as Jesus Ahoufeh, has urged the family of Hiplife artiste Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro da Destroyer, not to rush into declaring their beloved son as dead.

The artiste, together with a woman identified as Janet Bandu, strangely went missing in 2014 on the Ada Estuary while riding on a Jet Ski during a vacation with Black Star skipper, Asamoah Gyan and some friends.

All efforts to find their whereabouts or retrieve their bodies have proven futile till date.

The two were expected to be declared dead by a court on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, which marks exactly seven years since they disappeared, in accordance with the Evidence Act of 1975, Section 33, of the constitution.

However, many Ghanaians are optimistic that the artiste is not dead and would return some more years later. Some have also attributed spiritual elements to the situation, suggesting he’s in the underworld.

Speaking on the impending official declaration on Accra FM, Jesus Ahoufe said Castro is not dead and will return after spending 30 years in the underworld.

He explained that Castro will return as an old man sporting a grey beard which will make him unrecognizable to Ghanaians, hence, family and the state should exercise restrain from declaring the artiste dead.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to Castro despite his death not being officially confirmed.

Source:GHPage

